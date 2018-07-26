15-year-old girl uninjured after car crashes through home, pins her against wall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials say a car plowed through a home on the northeast side Thursday, pinning a teenager between a wall and a kitchen table.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of Alsace Place, near East 38th Street and North Franklin Road.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says a 21-year-old female driver missed a turn and went into the home. The crash resulted in a 15-year-old girl becoming pinned between a wall and a kitchen table.

They got her out of that situation and transported her to the hospital to be checked out. IFD says she was not injured, and no other injuries were reported.

Two adults and three children were displaced from the incident. IFD estimated the damage to the garage and kitchen area of the home at $50,000.

