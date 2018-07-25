× Woman sentenced in death of baby delivered in Manchester University bathtub

WABASH, Ind. — A northern Indiana woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty related to the death of her son who was delivered in a dorm room bathtub.

The Wabash Plain Dealer reports 24-year-old Mikayla Munn of Elkhart was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison, with three years suspended to formal probation. She pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent in the death as she was awaiting a murder trial.

Her lawyer has said Munn accepts responsibility for her actions.

The former Manchester University student gave birth in the bathtub of her dorm room in March 2016. Police have said first responders who were called to Munn’s room found her and the infant in the bathtub, and the child was not breathing.

Munn told police she didn’t know she was pregnant, and she took a bath to help with bad menstruation cramps, WSBT reports. She said she passed out, and when she woke up she found a baby submerged in water.

However, during the investigation, police discovered Munn searched on Google “at home abortions” and “ways to cut the umbilical cord of a baby,” according to court documents obtained by WSBT.

The coroner ruled the infant’s death as asphyxia due to drowning and ruled, the manner of death was ruled homicide.