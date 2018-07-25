× Thief steals woman’s purse from inside church

KOKOMO, Ind.- A thief targets a church and steals a woman’s purse. A couple weeks ago, Merry Ricketts was at First Christian Church for a Girl Scout meeting.

“We were working with kids. 8’clock my purse was there, and we were cleaning up and 10-15 minutes later it was gone,” explains Merry Ricketts, a theft victim.

Police released surveillance pictures of the thief using the stolen credit cards at local restaurants just hours after the theft.

“That’s sad! How can you do that? What are you thinking? That is just awful. I can’t imagine she’s that desperate,” explains Ricketts.

Ricketts says her purse was never more than 20 feet from her. She doesn’t recognize the woman from the pictures, but she wants her to know that she also stole from children.

“I even had stuff in there that was the girls’, stuff that was earmarked for my girl scouts, I had a $100 gift card in there for my girl scouts,” explains Ricketts.

Police say a tip from social media helped them identity the thief. Investigators believe she may be connected to other church thefts.

“You can’t believe somebody would do that, would steal from a church, says Major Brian Seldon, with the Kokomo Police Department.

Ricketts says if the thief really needed help, all she had to do was ask.

“I can’t imagine what they were thinking or why they would do that? (With) all the woman there, if someone needed something we would give it to them. We would find a way,” explains Ricketts.

Police have identified the thief. So far, she has not been arrested.