President Trump says US, EU aiming for ‘zero tariffs’

July 25, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker walk to the Rose Garden of the White House to deliver a joint statement on trade July 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– President Donald Trump says the United States and the European Union have agreed to work toward “zero tariffs” and “zero subsidies” on non-automobile goods.

Trump also says the EU has also agreed to buy “a lot of soybeans” and increase its imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

Trump says the EU will become a “massive buyer” of LNG to help diversify their energy supply.

The president announced the agreements at the White House on Wednesday following meetings with European officials prompted by Trump’s trade dispute with the EU.

He declared it a “very big day for free and fair trade.”

