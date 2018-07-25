× Police: Driver flees the scene after fatal crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind.– Anderson police say a driver fled the scene of a fatal accident over the weekend.

Officers responded to the crash in the 1800 block of Fairview Street just before 6:30 p.m on July 22. A car crashed into a tree, officials said.

A woman trapped in the car was extracted and transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver fled the scene and has not been located.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.