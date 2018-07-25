Police: Driver flees the scene after fatal crash in Anderson

Posted 1:57 pm, July 25, 2018, by

Photo of the crash.

ANDERSON, Ind.– Anderson police say a driver fled the scene of a fatal accident over the weekend.

Officers responded to the crash in the 1800 block of Fairview Street just before 6:30 p.m on July 22. A car crashed into a tree, officials said.

A woman trapped in the car was extracted and transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver fled the scene and has not been located.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s