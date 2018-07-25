× Police arrest woman accused of stealing 165 plants, lawn ornaments from Indiana homes

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Officers with the Mishawaka Police Department arrested a woman accused of stealing 165 plants and lawn ornaments from homes in the area, WSBT reports.

Britney Shatzer, 33, was arrested on theft charges and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on July 22.

Police say she stole plants and decorations from porches and homes in South Bend and Mishawaka. When police conducted a search warrant, they found 165 plants and decorations in her possession.

Police are asking anyone who believes they had items stolen to contact them and file a police report. Stolen items can be reclaimed from the records division.