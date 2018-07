CARMEL, Ind. – Authorities in Carmel are searching for a man wanted for questioning related to a theft.

On the morning of July 15, police were dispatched to the area of 116th St. and Rangeline Rd. on the report of a theft.

Police are seeking the man pictured above.

If anyone has information on the subject, please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2551 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.