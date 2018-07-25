× Limited rain chances today-most stay dry

Can’t rule out a stray shower this afternoon but not expecting enough rain to cancel plans over. Enjoy this summer day! Head over to Westfield if you can. Colts Training camp kicks off Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the start and rain chances will be gone in time for fireworks in Westfield.

Great weather for the Indians game, too! Partly cloudy but UV Index is still very high so protect your skin. Thursday a cold front will slide through, lighting up a broken line of showers and storms. Rain totals will be quite low – mainly around a quarter inch – but still should keep the day fairly gloomy.

On the back side of the cold front will be below average temps through the weekend.

