Internet star April the Giraffe is pregnant again

Posted 10:51 am, July 25, 2018, by

Picture is from livestream showing April while she was pregnant in April 2017

NEW YORK — April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an internet sensation, is pregnant again.

Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, announced the pregnancy Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show. Patch says the calf is due during the early part of spring around March.

April’s pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri.

Patch says Tajiri’s father also sired the new calf.

April’s progress can be followed online at aprilthegiraffe.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s