× IMPD searching for man in Perry Township after report of attempted child abduction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Perry Township are currently looking for a suspicious vehicle after a report of an attempted child abduction.

Just before 7:15 p.m., Perry Township Schools posted that a white male in his mid-40’s was spotted near the Nature Preserve Park in the Glenns Valley area.

Police say he attempted to lure a 4-year-old into his 10-year-old silver or white minivan.

The man reportedly has dirty long, brown hair, and a medium build.

There was no physical attempt to grab the child, but the parent did file a report.

If you spot the man or vehicle, please call 911.