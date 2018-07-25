IMPD searching for man in Perry Township after report of attempted child abduction

Posted 8:54 pm, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:59PM, July 25, 2018

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –  Police in Perry Township are currently looking for a suspicious vehicle after a report of an attempted child abduction.

Just before 7:15 p.m., Perry Township Schools posted that a white male in his mid-40’s was spotted near the Nature Preserve Park in the Glenns Valley area.

Police say he attempted to lure a 4-year-old into his 10-year-old silver or white minivan.

The man reportedly has dirty long, brown hair, and a medium build.

There was no physical attempt to grab the child, but the parent did file a report.

If you spot the man or vehicle, please call 911.

