DPW names detours for Mitthoeffer Road construction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On or after July 30, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) will close a small section of Mitthoeffer Road just north of 30th Street. The closure is required to improve a culvert under the street near 3115 N Mitthoeffer Road. The project will also include the resurfacing of Mitthoeffer Road and the addition of a sidewalk between 30th Street and 38th Street.

DPW expects Mitthoeffer Road to be open again by August 3. weather permitting. Local traffic will be able to access the majority of Mitthoeffer Road from either north or south of the closure area. See the graphic below for detour details.

During the closure, the following detour will be posted:

Travelling northbound– Turn left and travel west on E 30th Street until reaching Post Road. Turn right on Post Road and travel north until reaching E 38th Street. Turn right on E 38th Street and travel east until reaching Mitthoeffer Road. Turn left to continue travelling northbound on Mitthoeffer Road.

Travelling southbound– Turn right to travel west on E 38th Street until reaching Post Road. Turn left to travel south on Post Road until reaching E 30th Street. Turn left on E 30th Street to travel east until reaching Mitthoeffer Road. Turn right to continue travelling southbound on Mitthoeffer Road.