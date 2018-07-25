Colts training camp kicks off at Grand Park

Posted 11:37 am, July 25, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46AM, July 25, 2018

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts are kicking off their training camp on Wednesday at their new summer home, Grand Park.

The team will practice there for about a month, until Aug. 18. This is the first year of their 10-year agreement with the park.

Organizers say there’s a large area for watching practices, "Colts City" with drills and inflatables for the kids and several events where fans can meet players.

Admission is free, but you have to download a free ticket first to get in.

If you'd like to see the 2018 training schedule and theme days, click here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s