Colts training camp kicks off at Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Colts are kicking off their training camp on Wednesday at their new summer home, Grand Park.

The team will practice there for about a month, until Aug. 18. This is the first year of their 10-year agreement with the park.

Organizers say there’s a large area for watching practices, "Colts City" with drills and inflatables for the kids and several events where fans can meet players.

Admission is free, but you have to download a free ticket first to get in.

