Carmel couple forced to cancel wedding after venue fails to get proper permit

CARMEL, Ind. - It's a wedding nightmare and a local couple is living it. Nine days before their big day, Megan Carney and Avery Suelzer found out their venue isn't properly zoned to host events.

"You know this should be the happiest time of our life really and I can't tell you how excited we were and it's just unreal. It really is unreal," bride Megan Carney said.

In an instant, wedding bells for Megan and Avery were silenced.

The couple was scheduled to get married at an estate located at 9999 Ditch Rd. in Carmel. They even have their marriage license already.

Earlier this week, Megan tried reaching out to the owner of Sofi B. Luxury Rentals, Angela Khan, to finalize their big day. She says that's when things went south.

"I called Avery, I said ave something is weird. These people are up to something they're not getting back to me," Megan said.

Within an hour, Angela Khan called Megan to tell her what was really going in.

"You can't have your wedding here. The neighbors are complaining. The city is complaining. They're telling me they're going to sue me, they're going to ruin me I can't be held liable for this you just can't have your wedding here," Megan said.

The estate was never properly zoned to be used as an event space or vacation rental. The City of Carmel sent this statement:

"The city has received complaints from neighbors to this property pertaining to events taking place on the property. Our Code Enforcement found the property was being used as a for-profit event venue as part of a for-profit business that included events and vacation rentals. We informed the property owner that she needed to apply for a variance to the zoning in order to use the property as a rental, but we have never received any paperwork. We learned today that the property owner has vacated the home and turned it over to her ex-husband, who said he plans to use the home as a single-family residence. We understand there were several cancellations of events and we are happy to work with all those affected by helping them find alternative sites for their events."

Now, this couple is out of thousands of dollars.

"With it being so close all the vendors all the money has been paid out," Groom Avery Suelzer said.

To add insult to this situation there was an injury. The couple went to Angela’s home to talk things through. While they were there Megan fell down and broke her ankle. She’s in a cast. So even if they found another venue she can’t walk down the aisle.

The couple says they’ll plan the wedding for next year. They hope to use the same vendors so they don't lose the money they already paid.

We went to Angela's home for comment. While we clearly saw she was home she did not answer the door for us.