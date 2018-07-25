× Andrew Luck will play in Colts’ preseason opener, coach Frank Reich says

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Expect Andrew Luck to be in the lineup when the Indianapolis Colts open their preseason against Seattle.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, head coach Frank Reich was asked if the star quarterback would play in the team’s first preseason game.

“I would plan on him playing in Seattle,” Reich said.

Luck is recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out all of last season. GM Chris Ballard previously said Luck would be “good to go” for training camp and wouldn’t have any limitations.

The Colts open the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Aug. 9. The game will be broadcast on our newsgathering partners at FOX59.