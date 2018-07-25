× A chance for rain Thursday afternoon

Get ready for a warmer, more humid Thursday with highs near 90 degrees.

Ahead of a cold front on Thursday, we’ll see a chance for late day thunderstorms.

Behind the front, the rain will end Friday morning and we’ll have cooler, less humid weather lasting through the weekend.

A stronger storm system will approach the state Sunday and bring a chance for late day thunderstorms.

A daily chance for ran will be with us through early next week.

Expect a few mid-afternoon t-storms Thursday.

Scattered t-storms are likely through Thursday evening.

So far we have had 24, 90 degree days this Summer.

Highs will cool down after the front passes Thursday night.

Scattered t-storms will develop late Sunday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Monday.

Scattered t-storms are likelyTuesday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely early next week.