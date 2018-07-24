× Weekend homicide marks Marion’s third in less than a week

MARION, Ind. – Police are investigating the third homicide in Marion in less than a week.

According to the Marion Police Department, relatives found the body of 39-year-old Brian Gochenour in an apartment at 3409 ½ S. Washington St. around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy performed Monday showed Gochenour died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide and police said the case remains under investigation.

Thursday night, two men were fatally shot at an apartment on Third Street. Authorities identified them as 23-year-old Justice Jackson and 27-year-old Joshua Lopez. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a July 21 autopsy.

Their deaths are also being investigated as homicides.

Police said there’s nothing yet to connect Gochenour’s death with those of Jackson and Lopez.

“The Marion Police Department has no substantial evidence at this time that the two investigations are related,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about either case should call the Marion Police Department at 662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 662-8477.