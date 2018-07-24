Warmer with scattered t-storms this week
High pressure will build across the state Wednesday and bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures.
Ahead of a cold front on Thursday we’ll see a chance for late day t-storms.
Behind the front the rain will end Friday morning and we’ll have cooler, less humid weather lasting through the weekend.
A stronger storm system will approach the state Sunday and bring a chance for late day t-storms.
A daily chance for ran will be with us through early next week.
Expect a dry Wednesday.
Scattered t-storms will be likely Thursday.
We’ll have warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.
Expect a dry Friday.
Expect a dry Saturday.
Scattered t-storms will develop late Sunday.
T-storms are likely Monday.