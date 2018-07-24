Warmer with scattered t-storms this week

High pressure will build across the state Wednesday and bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Ahead of a cold front on Thursday we’ll see a chance for late day t-storms.

Behind the front the rain will end Friday morning and we’ll have cooler, less humid weather lasting through the weekend.

A stronger storm system will approach the state Sunday and bring a chance for late day t-storms.

A daily chance for ran will be with us through early next week.

Expect a dry Wednesday.

Scattered t-storms will be likely Thursday.

We’ll have warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect a dry Friday.

Expect a dry Saturday.

 

Scattered t-storms will develop late Sunday.

T-storms are likely Monday.

