Two floors of Sheraton hotel on north side evacuated due to chemical smell

Posted 8:43 pm, July 24, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two floors of the Sheraton Hotel at Keystone Crossing have been evacuated due to a chemical smell coming from the laundry room.

IFD was dispatched to the hotel, located in the 8700 block of Keystone Crossing, just before 7 Tuesday night on the report of a chemical spill.

Hazmat teams are investigating a “caustic smell” in the laundry room. Three adults were reportedly transferred to the hospital

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s