Score some sippable deals at area restaurants for National Tequila Day 2018

July 24 marks National Tequila Day—and you can score some special deals to celebrate!

Several area restaurants are offering deals on margaritas and shots. Here’s a look at some of the deals via Delish:

Abuelo’s: You can get premium margaritas for $6.95 all day Tuesday. The chain is also running contests on Facebook and Instagram.

Acapulco Joe’s: Buy a shot of Anejo or Silver Patron on Tuesday and receive a free chicken or beef hard taco.

Applebee’s: Specials will vary by location. The chain’s July Neighborhood Drink is the “3 DOLLAR Goose and Cranberry,” although the cocktail doesn’t include tequila.

Chili’s: Offering three different margaritas for $5 for National Tequila Day.

Chuy’s: Get $1 Floaters, $1 off the Perfect Margarita made with Patron Tequila Silver and Patron Citronage Orange and $1 off all beers.

Condado Tacos: Guests receive half-priced house margaritas for $3.50 each starting at 11 a.m.

Hooters: Extended its $5 Watermelon Margarita in select locations for a limited time.

On The Border: $2 Classic ‘Ritas and tequila shot specials.