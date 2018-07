× Report: Pop singer Demi Lovato hospitalized for suspected heroin overdose

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Pop singer Demi Lovato has been rushed to the hospital in L.A. for a suspected heroin overdose, TMZ reports.

Her condition is currently unknown at this time.

Last month, Lovato released the single “Sober” to let fans know she has been struggling with drug addiction again.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.