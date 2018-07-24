× Concerned parents plan to go to school safety forum in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, In – Thousands of handheld metal detectors will be given out to Indiana schools for the upcoming school year.

The governor’s office says 369 districts put in requests, that adds up to more than 3,200 detectors.

The handheld “wand” metal detectors are part of Governor Eric Holcomb’s school safety initiative. Schools can apply for the free detectors and they will get one for every 250 students.

A Facebook page called “Secure our Schools: Brownsburg” says a lot of parents are concerned about safety in the schools and didn’t know the district had applied for the metal detectors. The district reached out to CBS4 saying it had applied to get the metal detectors.

Almost every school district in the state applied, 94 percent of the public school corporations.

The governor says they’ve been working to give schools funds for protection.

“I want to make sure that local school corporations know that not just through ordering metal detector wands but the other funding that’s available, that we’re gonna be there every step of the way for them,” Holcomb said.

The first deadline to apply was July 19. Holcomb says they’ll have another opportunity to apply in the fall.

The concerned parents in Brownsburg are planning to go to a School Safety Forum Tuesday night. School District officials will be there with Brownsburg Police officers to answer questions at 6:30 p.m.