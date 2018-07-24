× Mega Millions jackpot soars to $512 million for Tuesday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to more than half a billion dollars.

The jackpot sits at $512 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. The cash option is $303 million.

No tickets matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 1-14-30-44-62 and the Megaball number was 1.

You can find Mega Millions tickets at Hoosier Lottery retailers. The sales cutoff is 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, just a few minutes before the drawing.

You can watch the drawing exclusively on our newsgathering partners at FOX59 at 11 p.m.

Indiana has had a significant Mega Millions winner in recent history. Two years ago, a winning ticket worth an estimated $540 million was sold in Cambridge City.