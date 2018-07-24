× Man wanted after stabbing in New Ross

NEW ROSS, Ind.– The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is searching for a stabbing suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 200 block of South Main Street in New Ross around 8 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing.

Authorities say a man waved down a vehicle for reckless driving. The car stopped and the driver, Jonathon Duane Shields-Johnson, got out of the car. Shields-Johnson got into an argument with a 41-year-old man. The suspect began to chase the man while holding a knife and a nearby resident who saw the confrontation approached them.

Police say that person was stabbed once by Shields-Johnson. The suspect then fled in a vehicle to the Ladoga area, where he fled the area on foot.

The victim, a 69-year-old man, was treated and flown to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shields-Johnson hasn’t been found, and police are working to track him down. He’s described as 29 years old, 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Aaron French at 765-362-3740 Ext. 220 or via email at aaron.french@montgomerycounty.in.gov.