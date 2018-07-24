Ivanka Trump to shut down clothing company

Posted 1:51 pm, July 24, 2018, by , Updated at 01:52PM, July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump delivers remarks at the U.S. State Department during the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump has decided to wind down her company after deciding to pursue a career in public policy instead of returning to her fashion company.

Trump’s clothing and accessory business has been operating with limitations to reduce potential violations of ethics laws and the perceptions she’s profiteering off her White House role. Given those restrictions, Ivanka, who serves as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, decided it didn’t make sense to keep the company running if she’s not returning after her father’s presidency, two people with knowledge of her decision-making process told CNN.

“When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

“I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter.”

The news was earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

Ivanka and her company have been mired in controversy since Ivanka campaigned for her father wearing Ivanka Trump products during high-profile interviews and speeches. Criticism intensified after the election, when Ivanka decided to advise her father while also retaining ownership of her eponymous brand.

