× Indy teen coming back home after being severely injured in France

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An Indianapolis teen severely injured in the French Alps is currently on his way home.

Alex Kalscheur’s family says the doctor cleared him to take a commercial flight. He’ll be in Chicago around 9 p.m., and back in Indianapolis by midnight.

After a dinner in France, Alex wanted to stargaze. He went to get on a two-foot wall, according to his parents, but didn’t realize there was a 30-foot drop on the other side. The 18-year-old fell 30 feet, cracking a vertebrate and shattering another.

His upper legs worked but his lower legs and feet didn’t. Due to his condition, he wasn’t able to take a commercial flight home until now. A medical flight, which wasn’t covered by insurance, would have cost $80,000 to $110,000. They set up a GoFundMe to help with the costs.

They’re hoping he’ll regain full feeling in his legs doing rehabilitation in the U.S.