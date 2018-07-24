× Boy, 11, recovering after being struck by bullet on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An 11-year-old Indianapolis boy is recovering after being hit by gunfire.

The shooting interrupted a birthday party for a 74-year-old man Monday night on Indy’s west side, at a neighborhood near 34th and High School Road.

Instead of standing in the street, the victim believes whoever shot his home came right up next to the front windows because that’s where the shell casings were found.

“I thought it was firecrackers and I was going to scold the kids thinking you know who’s doing that,” said the homeowner Raul Perez.

Perez says four bullets shattered his front window. As those bullets tore into the drywall inside, an 11-year-old boy started crying because he had been grazed by one of the bullets.

“He said ouch. You know, ‘It hurts. It hurts.’ I peaked in here to find the kids and they were all down on the floor in the hallway,” said Perez.

At the time of the shooting, Perez was celebrating his 74th birthday and the wounded 11-year-old boy was simply visiting one of Raul’s grandkids. That’s why the shooting doesn’t make sense to the family.

“How much anger can they have at two grandparents and elementary children that don’t do any violence,” said Perez. “We don’t have any idea why they picked this house.”

The shooting at the house is the third time this year an Indianapolis child has been hit by gunshots fired into a home.

Just last week, a 4-year-old girl was shot in the foot when bullets flew into her home. Back in late March, shots were fired into a home on Indy’s east side, resulting in the death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson.

“They say the shootings are more than last year and more than the year before. It seems to be escalating,” said Perez.

While his family is confused and scared by the shooting, even if he moved, Raul isn’t sure where he would go to avoid the violence.

“My family is all frightened and upset. They’re asking me to find a safer place, but I don’t know where in Indy I would find a safer place,” said Perez.

So far no arrests have been made. As always anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.