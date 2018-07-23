× Woman builds mason bee homes to help declining populations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Researchers say certain species of bees are declining across the nation. A woman in central Indiana is working to give more bees places to live.

Kate Franzman says people most often hear about honey bees and honey bee hives, but she says there are many species of native bees that don’t get as much attention.

Her project is called “Bee Public” and she plans to put mason bee homes in urban gardens. They look much different than typical bee hives because mason bees just need holes to burrow into.

“You’re not seeing them active every day, you’re not manipulating them in any way, you’re not getting honey out of it either but you’re providing a safe haven for them,” Franzman said.

The first mason bee home is in a garden in Broad Ripple Village. It sits behind Public Greens.

Franzman hopes that by generating more buzz about bees, she can help the declining bee populations. She says they are also great pollinators that can help gardens.

“There’s just not as many bees around you look around,” Franzman said.

Entomologist Robert Jean has spent the last 20 years researching bee populations in Indiana. He says he’s seeing a decline so far in at least a dozen species and says there could be a number of reasons why.

“We’re still trying to decipher whether a lot of the bees are declining but anecdotally we’re definitely seeing some decline in several species,” Jean said.

In December, Jean plans to publish more concrete data. He says the best way to help is through programs like Franzman’s and planting flowers. He says it’s important to also make sure there are muddy areas in the gardens specifically for mason bees to use for their eggs.

Franzman is raising funds on GoFundMe to help build more mason bee homes.