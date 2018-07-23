× Suspected shooter of Deputy Pickett scheduled for 2020 jury trial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 2020 jury trial has been set for Anthony Baumgardt, the suspected shooter of Deputy Jacob Pickett.

According to court records, the trial will take place on Aug. 3, 2020 in Boone County. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in his case.

After a vehicle pursuit, police said Baumgardt shot Pickett, fatally wounding him.

In addition to Baumgardt being charged with Deputy Pickett’s murder, John Ball, 22, and John Baldwin Jr., 29, also face murder charges in connection.

Ball, alleged to have provided the murder weapon, has a jury trial date set for Nov. 20, 2018.

A trial date for Baldwin Jr. has not been set yet.

Baumgardt’s next scheduled court appearance is on Sept. 17, 2018.