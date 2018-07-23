× State partners with Walgreens to expand drug take-back locations

INDIANAPOLIS – State officials joined representatives from pharmacy-chain Walgreens Monday morning to announce an expansion of drug take-back kiosks statewide.

Walgreens said it will be expanding the kiosks in 31 of its stores and pharmacies statewide.

“In Indiana, we know there is definitely an issue with the opioid epidemic,” Alexandra Broadus said, the regional healthcare director for Walgreens. “We’re really proud to be parenting with the state and local governments to be part of the solution to end the opioid epidemic.”

The goal is to make it easier for Hoosiers to get rid of unwanted or unused prescription medication.

“We had a bill fail this last year that really instituted a statewide takeback system,” State Sen. Jim Merritt (R-Indianapolis) said. “And the legislature just wasn’t ready for it. And so we’re having to depend on companies like Walgreens and CVS and other companies to kind of pick up the slack.”

State officials are also closely tracking the rate at which drugs are prescribed.

Jim McClelland, executive director of the Drug Treatment, Prevention and Enforcement Commission, said at the end of 2016 Indiana had the 11th highest opioid prescription rate in the nation. But in the first six months of 2018, that rate dropped nine percent from the same time in 2017.

“I think it’s significant,” McClelland said. “The trends are certainly good. We still have a way to go.”

Part of that effort will come in another announcement on Tuesday. State business leaders, including members of the Indiana Chamber, are expected to announce a new statewide coalition targeting prescription abuse and new resources that will be made available.

List of new Walgreens locations with kiosks: