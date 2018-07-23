× Police: 18-year-old in critical condition after Boone County crash involving tow truck

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A two-vehicle crash in rural Boone County critically injured a 18-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m., multiple agencies were dispatched to the intersection of CR 850 N and CR 550 E on the report of a crash involving a Zore’s tow truck and another vehicle.

Police determined the truck, driven by 26-year-old Dayne Zielinski, of Fremont, was traveling westbound on 850 N when police say a 2000 Ford Mustang, driven by 18-year-old Jaden Quick, drove through an intersection on CR 550 E and struck the truck.

Quick was airlifted to St. Vincent in critical condition.

Zielinski was transported in stable condition with injuries to his shoulder and collarbone.

Police believe drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.