One more mild, wet day for central Indiana

An area of low pressure has sat over the state for the past few days and brought some much-needed rainfall. We’ll be under the influence of this “cutoff low” for one more day before the weather pattern changes.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with a chance for a few afternoon showers.

High pressure will build across the state Wednesday and bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Ahead of a cold front on Thursday we’ll see highs warming into the 90s with a chance for late day t-storms.

Behind the front the rain will end Friday morning and we’ll have cooler, less humid weather lasting through the weekend.

We are still below average for rainfall this Summer.

We have had 90-degree weather for half of the days of this month.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Thursday.

High will be near 90 degrees, again this week.

We’ll have dry cooler weather Friday and Saturday.

A chance for rain returns late Sunday through Monday.