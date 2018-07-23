× Not as rainy as the weekend but grab your umbrella

Still a bit below average today with highs just in the low 80s. Still warm but not really what we prefer for late July.

Even with such a rainy weekend we’re still below our average accumulated precipitation for the year. Indianapolis records show that we received .88″ over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Our grass is grateful.

We’ll still have clouds today but will peek through some sunshine. Also, it won’t be as rainy as the weekend was but grab the umbrella because we could have a brief shower midday/afternoon.

Lunchtime rain will be spotty and short-lived.

Any rain totals today will be minimal. These showers won’t have a big impact.

Tuesday looks great! Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be great days for heading to Victory Field for an Indians game.