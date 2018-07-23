× Nebraska woman finds black widow spiders in bag of grapes

OMAHA, Neb. – A Nebraska woman found something she certainly didn’t expect inside a bag of grapes: two black widow spiders.

The woman bought the grapes at a Hy-Vee grocery store last week. When she opened the bag to eat one of the grapes, she discovered the spiders.

The store gave the woman a refund and inspected the rest of the produce in stock, according to KETV. The store called it an “unfortunate situation” and said suppliers visually inspect harvest and shipping containers for insects and arachnids. Grapes are inspected several times during the harvest and packing process, the store said.

The woman took the spiders to a local nature center for safekeeping. According to Molly Mullen, a spokeswoman for Fontenelle Forest, it’s not the first time a customer brought spiders found in grapes to the forest. It also happened in December.

In addition, a Connecticut woman found a black widow in a package of grapes last week. She and her son were eating grapes when they noticed the arachnid.

“They say that black widow venom is about 14 times stronger than rattlesnake venom. However, their jaws are so weak, and they’re so timid, they’re not aggressive, that bites aren’t that common,” naturalist Debbie Beck told KETV.

Typically, bites from a black widow cause swelling and numbness. If you are bitten by a spider, you should see a doctor immediately. If possible, you should also bring along the spider so the doctor can verify what type of spider bit you.