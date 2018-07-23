× Moon to turn reddish orange for more than 100 minutes during longest lunar eclipse of the century

The longest lunar eclipse this century is on the way Friday, according to NASA, but those of us who live in the United States won’t get to see it.

NASA said the total lunar eclipse will last nearly two hours Friday night, turning the moon a reddish orange color.

But people who live in North America are out of luck—the eclipse won’t be visible from here. Instead, people in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia will get the best look, weather permitting.

NASA said the totality of the lunar eclipse will last an hour and 43 minutes. It’ll start around 1:14 p.m. Eastern, which means it’ll be too light outside for Americans to see it. The totality will begin around 4:21 p.m. People in the eastern part of South America and western parts of Europe will be able to see it at moonrise while parts of western Australia will get a glimpse during moonset.

The entire celestial event will last more than six hours, according to NASA. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly behind the Earth and into its shadow.

But take heart, Hoosiers! Another total lunar eclipse is set for Jan. 21, 2019. NASA said that will be a “super moon” with the totality visible from North America.