Longtime friend of Coleman family says faith is getting them through

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Friends and family of the people who were killed in the Branson duck boat accident continue to grapple with the unexpected loss.

Nine of the 11 members of the Coleman family who were on board the duck boat died after the boat sank last week.

Those close to the Coleman’s emphasize the family was rooted in faith. They say they are turning to prayer to get through these difficult days.

Maxine Gilliam says she knew Belinda Coleman, and her husband Butch, for decades.

“We were just close knit, like sisters,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam said she learned of the boat accident on Friday but it wasn’t until that night that the news truly hit her. She said she even tried calling Belinda Coleman and her son Glenn.

“I really felt that my friends were not here,” she said.

Gilliam and Belinda Coleman’s children grew up together. She saw Angie Coleman cheering on the sidelines at football games. Gilliam’s son was best man at Belinda’s son’s wedding.

“They were probably closer in brotherhood than his blood brothers,” Gilliam said about her son’s bond with Glenn Coleman.

Gilliam also shared concern for Tia Coleman, who lost her husband and children, and Donovan, who must go on without his mom and little brother.

“I know he’s affected,” Gilliam said. “He’s 13. That means he’s going to have to have a lot of love and compassion and patience. And, Tia as well.”

Now as Gilliam tries to look ahead, she says she feels Belinda is guiding her.

“That was her ,” Gilliam said. “Regardless of what happened, she would always grab on to God. Regardless of how bad it was, she would always grab on to the lord and rejoice in it.”

She says, after the tears, thinking about her friend’s mentality is helping her find peace.

“I didn’t cry anymore,” Gilliam said. “I was satisfied as to her commitment to the Lord.”

Gilliam said this loss is reminding her to focus on those around her and cherish every moment.

“Just love one another,” Gilliam said. “Because we never know. When the Coleman family went on their vacation, they had no idea and we had no idea that it would impact us so much.”