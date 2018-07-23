Indianapolis man turns himself in after seeing report of fatal hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis man is behind bars, accused of taking part in a deadly hit-and-run.

The fatal crash took place Sunday morning on Indy’s east side along North Mitthoeffer Road.

City leaders are clearly trying to improve the safety of that stretch of Mitthoeffer by building new sidewalks on the west side of the road, but police say a man walking on the other side of the road where there are no sidewalks was hit and killed by a driver.

Police were called after the victim's body was found lying dead in the ditch. Auto parts scattered around the scene belonged to a 1998 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, but no drivers were around to take responsibility.

The crash killed 23-year-old Michael Lamarr Jackson.

Late Sunday night, after the story aired on FOX59, police got a 911 from the driver who they say confessed to the crash.

"FOX59 put the story on, it aired and the suspect viewed the report and turned himself in," said IMPD Lt. Michael Wolley.

According to court records, 50-year-old Karl Satter called police Sunday night and said, "He was on his way home when he thought he struck a dog. His truck had damage but he thought he had struck an animal or construction pole."

Police arrested Satter on one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which is a felony.

"When you’re talking about hit-and-runs you absolutely have to stay on scene. It is a crime to leave the scene of an accident," said Wolley.

While Satter turned himself in, police say that is rarely the case, and investigators always encourage the public to call them with information on possible crimes to keep the city safer.

"Any time you see something, call us because there are more citizens than officers. We definitely need the public's info to solve some of the crime in this city," said Wolley.