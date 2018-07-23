× Franklin double homicide still unsolved 12 years later

Franklin, In – Tuesday marks 12 years since a 10-year-old boy and his stepmom were found murdered in a Franklin home and the case is still unsolved. On July 24, 2006, Blake and Chynna Dickus were murdered. Both were stabbed, Blake was also beaten and smothered.

Blake’s mom, Christina Dickus, is still searching for answers. Her son would have been 22 this year.

“I have my days and this time of the year is very hard,” she said.

They were found in a home on the 1100 block of Aberdeen Drive. Detectives on the case say they have received nearly 600 tips over the years but still no luck finding the person who killed them. One possible link could be a string of unsolved home burglaries from around the time of the murders. Most of those burglaries happened within a half mile radius of where Chynna and Blake Dickus were murdered, but police say one happened on the same street on the same day.

“We are still working on those cases. We feel that is one possible scenario that may have been involved but until we solve those burglaries we don’t know for sure,” said Detective Scott Carter.

Dickus was pleading for the community to call the police if they know anything about this case. If you have information that can help solve this, call the Franklin Police Department at (317) 346-1142, you can also remain anonymous by calling (317) 346-1100. A reward of $25,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or persons responsible for the murders of Blake and Chynna Dickus.

“I just beg for their help for justice and to keep another family from having to go through the heart ache every day,” she said.