Duck boat at center of Branson tragedy to be retrieved from water Monday

BRANSON, Mo. – Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard will pull the duck boat that sank in Missouri’s Table Rock Lake last week out of the water Monday.

The boat capsized during a storm Thursday night, killing 17 people, including nine members of an Indianapolis family.

After crews pull the boat out of the water, it will be taken to a secure facility for inspection. Investigators have recovered the recording device from the boat, which they hope contains information that will provide more insight into the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash; the agency’s probe could take up to a year to complete.

The boat went down as Branson was under a severe thunderstorm warning. It sank 40 feet and then rolled to an area 80 feet deep, according to local investigators.

Indianapolis resident Tia Coleman and 10 of her relatives had boarded the boat to tour Table Rock Lake on their family vacation. She and her nephew survived. Coleman’s husband, her three children and five other family members died, along with eight other people.