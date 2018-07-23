Authorities in Brownsburg searching for suspect accused of stealing credit cards, cell phones

Posted 4:06 pm, July 23, 2018, by

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Authorities in Brownsburg are asking the public’s help with identifying a theft suspect accused of breaking into vehicles.

In the early morning hours of July 16, a young man wearing a Nike shirt allegedly broke into several vehicles to steal money, credit cards and cell phones.

Police said the man was using the flashlight feature on his cell phone.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect please contact police at 317-852-1109 ext 2147.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s