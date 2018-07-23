× Authorities in Brownsburg searching for suspect accused of stealing credit cards, cell phones

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Authorities in Brownsburg are asking the public’s help with identifying a theft suspect accused of breaking into vehicles.

In the early morning hours of July 16, a young man wearing a Nike shirt allegedly broke into several vehicles to steal money, credit cards and cell phones.

Police said the man was using the flashlight feature on his cell phone.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect please contact police at 317-852-1109 ext 2147.