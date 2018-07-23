× All survivors of Branson duck boat accident discharged from hospital

BRANSON, Mo. — The survivors of last week’s duck boat accident in Branson, Missouri, are now out of the hospital.

According to a hospital spokesperson, that includes Tia Coleman, the Indianapolis mother who lost nine family members, including her husband and three children, in the tragedy. Coleman’s nephew also survived.

Seventeen people died when the duck boat sank in Table Rock Lake Thursday night. There were 14 survivors, officials said.

Coleman and her family were on vacation when they boarded the duck boat to take a tour. During a news conference from Cox Medical Center, Coleman recalled her frantic efforts to save her family.

“I said, ‘Lord, please, I’ve got to get to my babies. I’ve got to get to my babies,” she said from the hospital.

Coleman said she believes if she had been able to get a life jacket to her children — she had a son sitting next to her — she could have saved them.

“I felt like, if I was able to get a life jacket I could have saved my babies because they could have at least floated up to the top and somebody could have grabbed them. And I wasn’t able to do that,” she said.

Coleman said someone pulled her out of the water and believes there’s a reason she survived.

“God must have something for me because there’s no way I should be here.”