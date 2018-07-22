× Rolling Prairie man at center of Statewide Silver Alert

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man from Rolling Prairie, Indiana.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance Rodrick Mclean. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Mclean was last seen Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 9:15 pm in Rolling Prairie, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a 2004 dark gray GMC Envoy with Indiana plate AET183.

If you know of his whereabouts, call 911 or contact the La Porte COunty Sheriff’s Department at 219-326-7700.