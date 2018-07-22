IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Indiana Republicans handling the controversy over the President's remarks on Russia? And what about the rift that seems to be growing between the President and his director of national intelligence, former Indiana Senator Dan Coats?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale and Mike Murphy discuss this week's top stories, including the reaction to the Russia summit, and the latest on the Curtis Hill controversy, with the embattled Indiana attorney general still refusing to step down.

