IN Focus: Braun discusses Russia backlash, race for Senate

INDIANAPOLIS - In an interview that aired on this week's edition of IN Focus, the Republican candidate for Indiana's U.S. Senate seat spoke about the backlash to the President's summit with Vladimir Putin, the investigation into Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill, and the latest news from the campaign trail.

Former State Rep. Mike Braun (R-IN) is facing incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) in this year's midterm election.

Braun was reluctant to criticize Trump's remarks in our interview recorded Tuesday, right before the President walked back some of his controversial remarks from the day before.

"This was one press event, one meeting," said Braun. "What the media and others want to do is take any nuance, and this may be more than a nuance to some, but this is not the last discussion on it."

Braun was also asked to clarify statements he made in recent weeks regarding Attorney General Curtis Hill and whether he should step down in the wake of recent groping allegations. Braun issued a statement last week saying Hill should step down, hours after giving a radio interview in which he seemed to suggest Hill should fight the allegations.

"From everything I've seen, and we did have to clarify it, for Curtis' sake and the state's, maybe he ought to step down, and he should," said Braun, who told us when asked that he believed the women making the allegations.

On the campaign trail, Braun is working to catch up to Donnelly's 5-to-1 fundraising advantage in terms of cash-on-hand.

Braun did outraise Donnelly in the most recent fundraising cycle.