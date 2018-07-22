69-year-old man dies at hospital after being pulled from White River downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 69-year-old man was pulled from the White River and died soon after Sunday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the a witness claimed he heard a large splash saw, saw the victim and called 911.

Crews arrived to the scene near W. New York St. and White River Parkway at about 10:10 a.m. The victim was brought to shore by 10:22 a.m.

The man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital at 10:26 a.m. and was pronounced there shortly after.

IMPD homicide detectives and DNR officers are investigating the case.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

