Weather timeline around Branson duck boat accident

11:20am CDT – The Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch #283 for western Missouri.  The watch is in effect until 9:00pm CDT.  In the text of the watch the Storm Prediction Center forecaster says, “widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible.”

11:58pm CDT – The Storm Prediction Center includes southwest Missouri in a “Slight Risk” for severe thunderstorms.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Convective Outlook issued at 11:30pm July 19, 2018.

3:37pm CDT – The National Weather Service office in Springfield, Missouri issues the first Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a cluster of thunderstorms located in western Missouri.  A cluster of thunderstorms begins to produce wind damage in eastern Kansas and western Missouri.  The cluster tracks south-southeast to northwest Arkansas later that evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued in western Missouri July 19 between 1pm and 7pm CDT.

 

Storm reports from local National Weather Service offices and the Storm Prediction Center.

6:07pm CDT – The National Weather Service in Springfield, Missouri issues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the counties immediately northwest of Stone County, where Table Rock Lake is located.

6:32pm CDT – The National Weather Service in Springfield, Missouri issues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Stone County, where Table Rock Lake is located.  The warning specifies the main threat from the thunderstorms is 60 mph wind gusts.

6:55pm CDT – Radar detects 58 mph winds arriving on the northeast side of Table Rock Lake.

Radar imagery (velocity) July 19 at 6:55:47 pm CDT.

6:59pm CDT – Three minutes and forty-eight seconds later radar detects 65-67 mph winds, covering a 1.2-mile wide area, over the central part of Table Rock Lake. At this time the rain was northwest of Table Rock Lake and the damaging gust front was approximately 7.48-miles ahead of the precipitation.

Radar Imagery (velocity) July 19, 2018 at 6:59:35pm CDT.

It should be noted that the lowest level of the radar at National Weather Service Radar located in Springfield, Missouri is scanning the atmosphere at approximately 2,700-feet above the ground.

