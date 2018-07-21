Tornado struck Madison County on Friday, according to National Weather Service

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday morning that an EF-1 tornado struck Madison County during Friday’s storms.

NWS officials say the tornado was observed at about 3:50 p.m. near Moonsville Pike and Gemini Drive in Moonville.

According to NWS, the twister destroyed a barn, produced tree damage and flipped a storage shed on its side.

Officials estimate peak wind speeds reached about 100 mph and the path of the tornado was about .25 miles in length.

NWS says nobody was injured or killed as a result of the twister.

Barn destroyed by Madison County tornado (Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service)

