Follow our live weather blog
Click here for weather warnings and watches

Three people injured in downtown shooting

Posted 5:36 am, July 21, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people are injured, one in critical condition,  following a shooting in downtown.

Before 2 a.m. Saturday, police initially responded to a report of a person shot at Methodist Hospital.

Officers say an SUV, riddled with bullet holes, arrived at the hospital with two men and a woman who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim is in critical condition and two are stable.

Evidence was found inside the vehicle that led investigators to a crime scene near Central Avenue and Fort Wayne Avenue, near the IFD headquarters.

Police say they found numerous shell casings, from multiple calibers, scattered across the road.

As a result of gunfire, officials say two buildings were damaged. At least two bullets went through a window at the IFD headquarters and bullets hit the front glass of the popular fitness studio, Invoke Studio.

Both buildings were unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

It’s unclear if the shooting involved another vehicle, or pedestrians.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s