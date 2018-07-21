Play about USS Indianapolis helps honor crew members during reunion weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The survivors of the USS Indianapolis are gathering in central Indiana this weekend to mark 73 years since the sinking of the iconic vessel. The story of the brave men who served on board is now being shared with even more people thanks to a special play.

"In the Soundless Awe" opened Thursday night in downtown Indy and focused on the captain of the ship that delivered key parts of the atomic bomb that helped end World War II. The USS Indianapolis was torpedoed just days later. Hundreds of crew members were left clinging to life in shark infested waters without food or water to drink. Five days later, those who survived those conditions were rescued.

Dottie Buckett's late husband, Victor Buckett, was among those survivors.

"We’ve been to every reunion since the beginning," she said. "We still want to honor my husband.”

Dottie and her daughter, Bonnie, said they felt it was important to see this play.

"It’s a part of the history," said Bonnie Buckett. "It’s a part of us sharing the memories and it's part of how we want to perpetuate the legacy of these brave men."

The play originally showed in Chicago last year. Some survivors were invited to see it and later coordinated with the play's director to bring it to Indianapolis for this reunion weekend.

"They’re not forgotten," said Andy Pederson, one of the playwrights. "For us, this is a very real and important story and we want it to be real and important for as many people as we can share it with."

For show times and tickets, click here.