Officials say both suspects located in Richmond manhunt

Posted 9:34 am, July 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:35AM, July 21, 2018

Photo courtesy of Jeff Lane

RICHMOND, Ind. — Officials say the search for two men wanted by U.S. Marshals is over.

Crews spent several days looking for the two men who were wanted in connection with a child molestation case.

The men were last spotted near the Middlefork Reservoir Friday afternoon.

Officials say one of the suspects was taken into custody near the reservoir and the other was found dead from an apparent suicide.

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

