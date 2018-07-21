13-year-old boy laid to rest after being gunned down on east side of Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another young man has been laid to rest in Indianapolis, a result of the growing gun violence problem in the city.

The family of 13-year-old Harry Taliefer said "goodbye" to the boy Saturday morning. He was gunned down on the east side. Witnesses said the boy was trying to break up a fight. Community members hope the young man did not die in vain.

“Many people are able to do in death what they are not able to do in life,” said Pastor Kenneth Sullivan before he performed Taliefer's funeral.

Sullivan began keeping funeral programs of all the young men and women he laid to rest who died from gun violence. Taliefer became the eleventh pamphlet.

“Some of these could have been our future doctors or attorneys or educators,” Sullivan said.

He said people need to value life, learn to deescalate situations, and be prepared to stop the violence.

"What do you do when you have to deal with conflict right in front of you and around you it’s almost as in it’s inescapable,” Sullivan said.

Taliefer was shot in the arm and neck while trying to do the right thing.

“A 13-year-old kid was trying to be the adult in that situation, and unfortunately he was tragically killed,” Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn said.

Chief Vaughn spoke at the funeral, and told the crowd, “We are seeing more and more of this, and somewhere it needs to stop." He told CBS4, "We need to get back in the communities, and we need to start showing action, and not just talking about it.”

At this time, no charges have been filed in connection with Taliefer's death. Shantell Taylor, 33, was arrested, but prosecutors did not press charges.